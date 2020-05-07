Local restaurant receives business grant from credit union

Three area restaurants were awarded “Spirit of Main Street” micro business grants from Genisys Credit Union and Main Street Oakland County.

The awards, announced Thursday by Oakland County Executive David Coulter and Genisys Credit Union, provide a financial boost for businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trail’s End Café in Wixom, Liberty Bar in Pontiac and Honcho/Union Joints Restaurant in Clarkston, each receive $2,500 “Spirit of Main Street” grants.

“Genisys Credit Union continues to be an important partner for Main Street Oakland County and our Main Street communities,” Coulter said. “Our small businesses continue to suffer from the economic effects of this health crisis, and we are supporting them anyway we can. We are grateful for the support Genisys provides to our small businesses.”

On Thursday, Coulter said the Board of Commissioners allocated $12 million to a job stabilization grant program to assist small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The county has allocated nearly $14 million for small business relief in less than two months.