Lodge honors 2020 Clarkston graduates

Cedar Lodge #60 F&AM awarded three scholarships to 2020 Clarkston High School graduates on July 2 in a ceremony at the lodge, located at 1 E. Washington Street in Clarkston.

The 2020 Elwin Brown Masonic Scholarship winners were Cali Ehrenberger and Amanda Sutherby, while the 2020 Elwin Brown Masonic Vocational Scholarship winner was Cody Neumann.

Each recipient was presented with the scholarship award and a testimonial for their charitable achievements.

The Elwin Brown Masonic Education Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors intending to further their education by attending a public community/junior college, a four-year institution or a vocational training institution that grants a degree, certification, or license.

A new award this year, the Elwin Brown Masonic Vocational Scholarship is for a student that shows a commitment to their community and charity.

Established way back in 1854, Cedar Lodge #60 F&AM is celebrating its 166th year in 2020.