Long loves

For Valentine’s Day 2020, The Clarkston News asked for photos of Clarkston couples celebrating more than 50 years together. Seven Clarkston couples contributed their wedding and more current pictures.

Joe and Shirley Stoecklin were married on Nov. 19, 1949, and will toast their 71st anniversary this year. Marquis and Norma Harris were wed on July 9, 1955; Dave and Yvonne Lowe, March 9, 1957; Boyd and Gail Ferguson, Nov. 4, 1961; Howard and Carole Webster, Aug. 20, 1966; Bob and Cheryl Futrell, Aug. 26, 1967; and Fred and Connie Jo Irish, Jan. 27, 1962.

“I guess the best thing to say about staying together this long is having communication,” said Gail Ferguson, celebrating 59 years of marriage this year with her husband, Boyd. “There are always ups and downs but my grandmother always said never go to bed angry.”

Boyd and Gail Ferguson, Nov. 4, 1961

Bob and Cheryl Futrell, Aug. 26, 1967

Marquis and Norma Harris, July 9, 1955

Dave and Yvonne Lowe, March 9, 1957

Joe and Shirley Stoecklin, Nov. 19, 1949

Howard and Carole Webster, Aug. 20, 1966

Fred and Connie Jo Irish, Jan. 27, 1962