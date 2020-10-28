Longtime villager demanding change, running for mayor

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Cory Johnston has lived in the City of the Village of Clarkston since 1980, and previously served two terms on the Clarkston City Council from 2005-09.

He’s hoping his past experience with the city, as well as his recurring outspokenness on the current city government, will help him get votes to be the new mayor as a write-in candidate.

Eric Haven was elected mayor in November 2018 and was set to run unopposed in next week’s election.

“I decided to run because everyone in the city is running unopposed with no discussion of issues or policy,” Johnson said. “The people should be informed and have a choice about who represents them. The city council needs to be more responsive to the public about policies, procedures, and spending. They need to represent the people, not the city administration.”

That said, Johnston admitted there is a lot he does admire about Clarkston and the local community.

“We have some good architecture, great people and great businesses,” said Johnston. “Unfortunately, there is no plan for what happens next as economic and development conditions change.”

Does Johnston think he has a shot to unseat Haven?

“The odds are always bad for write-in candidates and this year is probably worse due to the large amount of absentee/mail-in ballots,” Johnston said. “I probably have name recognition, for better or worse, but honestly think the odds are not good. However, given our mayor’s recent statements, I think the people should have a choice.”

Those statements Johnston is referring to come from Haven saying that “no one at the city” had seen the 18 withheld documents from Susan Bisio’s Freedom of Information Act request that were released earlier this month after the city council voted to do so.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled over the summer in favor of Bisio, who was seeking to obtain documents pertaining to land development in the city. The Michigan Supreme Court also denied a rehearing last month.

“The statement ‘No one at the city has ever seen these documents’ is false as the documents show the former city manager and mayor were copied on at least some of them,” said Johnston. “Mr. Haven continues with ‘The city prevailed in two lower courts. People should ask why. The majority and dissenting positions of the Supreme Court are written in detail for all to read. Either Mr. Haven does not understand how the court system works or thinks a final decision of the Michigan Supreme Court is somehow not binding on all parties. Both the city attorney and insurance attorney stated the issue is settled as far as the 18 documents, and presumably all future documents. The city has yet to discuss a plan for the potential costs of their past actions.

“As far as I know, Mr. Haven has yet to state for the record his stand on this issue but one can interpret his comments to mean that he is in favor of paying the city attorney with public funds to keep information from both the council and public. It is clear from the released documents that the city attorney was making decisions for the city without the knowledge or approval of the city council. If Mr. Haven thinks that is proper and correct, I have to ask why we have a city council and who represents the public?”

In addition to the city council, Johnston was a member of and chairperson of the Historic District Commission, has served on the boards of several local non-profit organizations, and follows the city government as well as he can “given how difficult that can be at times,” he said.

“The recent FOIA decision by the Michigan Supreme Court against the city, the ongoing unapproved and unbudgeted spending, the lack of recognition and enforcement for city policies, and the apparent reluctance of our elected officials to be informed, has to stop,” said Johnston. “I don’t know that I can change what it seems many have become comfortable with but I’m willing to try and at least give the residents of the Village of Clarkston a choice.”