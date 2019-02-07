A Look Back for February 6, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Administration ‘disgusted’ by test process” Clarkston Community Schools were appealing the Michigan School Report Cards results as nine Clarkston schools received a composite of a “B” but three elementaries received “F” grades in the category of achievement change.

“Brose optimistic about Clarkston youth” Don Brose came to the Clarkston community looking for a place to run his business and raise a family. Twenty-one years later he was heavily involved in the community with Junior Optimist Club and his business, Brose Electric Shop.

“Proposal calls for ‘pay-to-participate’ athletics” As part of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education budget brainstorming, Clarkston Athletic Director Dan Fife described a potential pay-to-participate program beginning in the 2004-2005 school year.

25 years ago – 1994

“Active teen heads to D.C.” Jill Attaman, a Clarkston High School junior, headed to Washington, D.C. to be part of The National Young Leaders Conference along with 350 other high school students for the five-day “hands-on” leadership development program.

“Icy area roads cause problems for all” Many motorists found out the hard way as they were driving on the side roads in Oakland County the roads were icy and slippery. Police reported 43 snow-related incidents.

“Teen earns All-American swim honors” Fiona Brown, a Clarkston-area teenager and student at Marian High School, earned All-American when her 400-meter freestyle relay team finished a race at 3:40.66, which was under the All-American time standard.

50 years ago – 1969

“Remodeling now” Keith Hallman was expanding his O’Dell Drug Store into the two buildings north of his location at the time. Mr. and Mrs. Don Vachon planned to open a new Richardson’s ice cream parlor in Hallman’s location when he moved out.

“Clarkston kids really CARE” The sixth grade class of Mrs. Jane Butters and the first grade class of Mrs. Gladys Godfrey contacted CARE, Inc. to see how they could help the people in British Honduras.

“Girls pick boys” Roles were reversed as the girls from Clarkston High School asked out the boys for the Sadie Hawkins Dance. Marriages were officiated by Marryin’ Sam but the license stated the marriage was only legal until midnight.