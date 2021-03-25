Lorraine Hotchkiss, 97

Lorraine L. “Dolly” Hotchkiss, of Waterford, passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 97.

Preceded in death by her husband Earl and son Jeff.

Mother of Mary (Mike) Powers, Dan (Joy) Hotchkiss, Jody (Peggy) Hotchkiss, Cathy (Pat) McMahon and Harvey (Kari) Hotchkiss. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dolly enjoyed golfing was an avid card player, and was a Golden Age Club member of the Waterford Parks & Recreation (CAI) at Williams Lake Road in Waterford.

She was a fierce competitor in the Senior Olympics.

Everyone who met her became a friend and were treated like family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday from 3-7 p.m. with 25 people rotating/masks required.

Funeral mass Saturday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to Angela Hospice, of Livonia, Waterford Parks & Recreation Department (CAI) or Waterford Senior Center.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.