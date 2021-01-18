Louis DuPree, 77

Louis Edward DuPree, of Clarkston, died suddenly on January 16, 2021 at his home at the age of 77.

Lou was a warm, caring husband to Brenda, father and father-in-law to Dr. Erin DuPree and her husband Robert Chassin, Jennifer DuPree, Kelly DuPree, Devin DuPree and his wife Danelle Rivera, and grandfather (Papa) to Scarlett DuPree Chassin. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanne Stiles and Laura Klein.

Lou was born February 28, 1943 in East Saint Louis, Ill. He grew up in Collinsville, Ill., where he met the love of his life, Brenda, in the Collinsville High School Band.

He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s Degree and earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan, both degrees in Mechanical Engineering.

He worked for 37 years at General Motors as a product engineer and a managing engineer. He enjoyed computer technology, problem solving, and was an avid reader.

Lou followed college and local sports, especially basketball.

An active member of Clarkston United Methodist Church, he served on many mission teams and committees.

For all that knew him, Lou was quick to lend a helping hand. His humor, understanding, hugs, and love will be dearly missed. He had a deep devotion to his family that will be forever treasured.

A private memorial service will be held with a public livestream on Saturday, January 23 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church Missions.

