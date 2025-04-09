Louis Jacob Fetter Jr., 70

Louis Jacob Fetter Jr.; “Lou” ; of Waterford, Michigan formerly of Baltimore, Maryland; born April 29, 1954 to Louis and Anna Fetter; passed away on April 3, 2025 at the age of 70; dedicated husband of Dianna (nee Hanssen) for 49 years; proud daddy of Rebecca “Becky” (Jason) Koslowski; very devoted Poppy of Jacob, Anna, Olivia and James; brother of Jacqueline (Thomas) Nalesnik; loving and fun uncle of Dawn (Jim) Polk, J.R.(Holly) Engles, Ottsie Hanssen, Tonia (Tony) Powers, Lynn (Kevin) Saum, Nikki Nalesnik; cousin to Jimmy Kabakovich and Craig Fetter; beloved great uncle to late Jimmy, Andy, Zak, Xander, Jessie, Alyssa and Sammie; son in law of Anna Mae Hanssen; brother in law of Arthur Hanssen;

Lou served his community as a police officer in Baltimore City and then continued to protect and serve at Notre Dame of Maryland University and John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab with high government security clearances. Family was always Lou’s highest priority; after retirement, he and Dianna moved to Michigan to be near family. They loved being active, supportive grandparents and were at nearly every game and event for their daughter and grandchildren. Lou was an avid Baltimore Orioles baseball fan and Baltimore Ravens football fan. He will be remembered as a person who always kept people safe and easily made people comfortable.

Friends visited Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, April 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass Saturday, April 12 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion at 11 a.m. with visiting at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Inurnment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Notre Dame of Maryland University at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lou’s memory may be made to an organization of your choice.

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com