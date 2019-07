Louise B. LAGE

LAGE, Louise B. “Bonnie”; of Waterford; passed away peacefully at home June 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer; age 69; loving mother of Jennifer (Charlie) Severn, Adam Lage & Kristin (Jonathan Knowlden) Lage; preceded in death by her toddler son Ryan and her dog Bailey Joseph ; grandma of Brenna Knowlden; sister of Kathi (Don) Jankowski. Bonnie retired from Waterford Schools food service dept. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday Noon with a funeral service Tuesday 1:00 pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

