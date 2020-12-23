Louise Michaels, 97

Louise “Weezie” M. Michaels, of Clarkston, peacefully passed away in the presence of her daughter Tammy on December 23, 2020 at the age of 97.

Preceded in death by her husband Paul Michaels, sons Larry Riddle and Kirk Norman and great granddaughter Mikayla Dykstra.

Loving mother of Gary (Kack) Norman, Karen (Keith) Mueller, Terry Norman and Tammy (John) Linder. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Weezie enjoyed her life at Fox Manor, where she lived for the last 17 years.

We are extremely grateful for all of the lives that Weezie touched.

Private interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

A memorial celebration will take place at a later date when the health restrictions are lifted.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Clarkston SCAMP.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.