Lowell Satterlee, 85

Lowell Webster Satterlee, of Clarkston, passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at the age of 85.

Lowell was a loving husband and father of two children. He was born on June 26, 1936 in Pontiac, to Roland and Florence Satterlee but spent most of his adult life in Clarkston.

Lowell attended GMI and worked in engineering at General Motors for 43 years and has two patents to his name.

He loved his country and was in the Army Reserves for 6 years.

On May 5, 1956, Lowell married the love of his life, Sara Lucille Hallock. Lowell’s passion was his family and he was always thinking of and doing whatever he could for them. He was the most amazing host and loved having friends and family over. He was always generous, and if he knew of a need, he would try to help in any way possible.

Lowell was a coach for not only his children, but many of the children in town, and always made an effort to involve the entire neighborhood in outdoor fun. He was known for his quick wit, practical jokes, strong faith and compassionate spirit.

It can be said with confidence that he left the world a better place than the one he arrived in.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Florence, his brother Dane, and nephew Mark. He is survived by his wife Sara, son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Ellen Satterlee, his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Thomas Wells, his grandchildren, Carly (Andy) Barwick, Kathleen (Andy) Ladd, Nikki Simonson and Allie Simonson, and great-granddaughter Josie Obeid. He is also survived by his dearest friend, confidante, and cousin William C. Webster, as well as nieces Dana, Connie, Kim, and nephew Bruce.

Visitation is Sunday, July 25 from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral is Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donations to TigerLily Cat Rescue in Troy are encouraged to be made in honor of Lowell’s memory and love for cats. Flowers will also be accepted to honor his life through the beauty of nature. Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.