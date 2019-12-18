LUCILLE BROWN

BROWN, LUCILLE “Lucy” LEA of Clarkston, left us for her heavenly home on December 16, 2019 at 63 years of age. Born May 28, 1956 in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of Leona Jones and the late Walter Brown; cherished sister of David Brown, Mark Brown, Paul Brown, Kathryn Hoff and Janet Brown; proud aunt of Mari (Rick) Carpenter, Breanna Brown, Benjamin (Dani) Hoff, Rachel Brown, Anthony (Whitney) Hoff and great aunt to Lyn Watters, David Watters, Marci Davis, Noami Hoff and Lucy Hoff. Lucy was a strong and determined individual. She received bachelor degrees in International Marketing and German from Brigham Young University. She earned a sign language degree at O.C.C. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lucy was a master quilter. Lucy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 AM at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS (5464 Waterford Rd, Independence Twp.) Instate 9 AM. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, from 4-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Interment at Crescent Hills Cemetery. To post a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com