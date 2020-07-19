Lucille Detkowski

Lucille “Pat” Detkowski, of Clarkston, passed away July 16, 2020, with her family by her side.

Pat is the beloved mother of Richard (Lisa) Detkowski of Lexington, Tony (Debbie) Detkowski of Clarkston, Tim (Michelle) Detkowski of Auburn Hills and Roxana (Scott) Chambers of Lake Orion. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and siblings, Paul (Gert) Talerico of Oxford, John (Lorraine) Talerico of Rochester, Rose (Ray) Velthuysen of Clarkston and Gene (Dawn) Talerico of Troy.

Pat has lived in the Clarkston area with her family since 1961.

She was known for keeping a beautiful home, enjoyed baking and in her younger years, dancing.

Mostly, she loved spending time with her family.

A memorial mass celebrating Pat’s life will be held at 11 a.m., July 21, 2020, at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr., Clarkston. The Detkowski family will greet guests at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be director to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

