Lucille Marie BURT

BURT, Lucille Marie “Lucy”; of Lake Orion; passed away at home on March 22, 2020; age 89; wife of James “Jim”; mother of Wendy (Dan) Caraway, Vicki (Doug) Gorsline, Lori (Bradford) Pauley & Michael (Wendy) Chick; stepmother of Gregory (Cathy) Burt & Matthew (Lori) Burt; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; mother in law of Sharlene Chick; preceded in death by her son David Chick and stepson Timothy Burt; sister of late Merle (Dona) Lindeberg, Charles (late Rena) Lindeberg, late Doris (Richard) Oliver & Norman (late Laurie) Lindeberg. Lucy retired from General Motors and attended Silver Sneakers senior exercising club. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Orion. Due to the public health crisis, a private family service will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Premiere Hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on Lucy’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com