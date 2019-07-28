M. LaVonne KAUL

KAUL, M. LaVonne; born Sept. 27, 1918 in Springdale, AR; of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, MI; passed away July 25, 2019 at age 100; preceded in death by her husband Vernell & infant son Gary; mother of Tim (Linda) & Mike; grandma of Gary (Lisa) & Ryan (Lorie); great grandma of Garrison, Kaelyn, John & Leona; preceded in death by her siblings Lucille, LaRue & Leverett. LaVonne was a member of Central United Methodist Church and enjoyed the Women’s Group. She graduated from Fayetteville Business College, AR. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, Aug 4thfrom 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, Aug 5th at 10:00am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Clarkston Independence District Library. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com