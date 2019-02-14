M. NADIENE FILLMORE

FILLMORE, M. NADIENE of Clarkston, passed away February 11, 2019 at 96 years of age. Loving wife of the late Donald; cherished mother of Donn Fillmore; grandmother of Lauren, Alex, and Ryan; mother in law of Dina Fillmore. Preceded in death by siblings John Wilk and Molysa Morgan. Nadiene was an active and vibrant woman. She and her husband owned and operated Donn’s Ski Haus in Waterford and Lapeer for many years, and has been one of Waterford Garden Club’s longest standing member, as well as volunteer flora arranger/designer for Meadowbrook Hall. Her presence will be dearly missed by her church, Community Presbyterian in Waterford, and her loving family and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Saturday 12 noon until time of service. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.