The Clarkston High School Drama Club brought to life “The Elves and the Shoemaker” by Karen Boettcher-Tate.

The tale about Lockhart Cobblestone, a shoemaker, with little money to pay rent but a giant heart with the message of the nature of kindness delighted theater goers. Then, audiences were treated to performances from the CHS Mime Troupe.

The production had five performances at Clarkston Village Players’ Depot Theatre on Saturday and Sunday and one performance at CHS on Dec. 1