Major award

Independence Township — Cheryl McGinnis is more than just a longtime member of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, currently serving as secretary.

Last Wednesday, McGinnis was awarded the President’s Award from the Michigan Association of School Boards in a ceremony at the CCS administration building.

“I do what I do because it’s me,” McGinnis said. “It’s been me since I was in high school. My senior year, I could not vote in the election because at that time, you had to be 18 years old 30 days prior to the election. I said, ‘Well, if I can’t vote, then I want to make sure every senior in my high school could vote.’ I got the secretaries in our buildings deputized so they could register our 18 year olds to vote.

“I joke that when I became a parent and PTA and PTO parent that I am exactly who I was in high school. I do what I do because it comes from the heart, it’s my passion, and I love what I do.”

The MASB started its certification program in 1990 and McGinnis is only one of about 150 board members in the state to achieve the President’s Award since its inception.

PHOTO: Cheryl McGinnis with, from left, daughter Sarah McGinnis, grandson Tyler Sokol, husband Mark McGinnis, son Patrick McGinnis, daughter Natalee McGinnis, and Shane Yovich. Photo: Matt Mackinder