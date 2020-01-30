MARCEL JOSEPH DUNN

DUNN, MARCEL JOSEPH, of Clarkston, Michigan passed away January 28, 2020 at 88 years of age. Born on March 18, 1931 in Wyandotte, Michigan, son of the late Walter and Anastasia Zdunczyk; beloved husband of Patricia Mary Dunn nee Misiolek for 64 years; loving father of David A. Dunn of Clarkston and Charles E. (Celeste) Dunn of Clarkston; proud grandfather of Madeline, Olivia and Charles Dunn; dear brother of the late John (Helen), Edwin and Marcella Zdunczyk; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Marcel graduated from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School in 1949. He then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Geology at Michigan State University. In 1955, Marcel married the love of his life Patricia before he went to boot camp. He joined the United States Air Force in 1956 as a 1st Lieutenant Navigator on flights while stationed at Yokohama, Japan Air Base and Travis Air Base in California. Following his military service, he worked in various sales engineering positions, finally joining his soon to be long-term business partner Walt Knowles at W.C. Knowles Inc., a manufacturing representative firm in the industrial and environmental control equipment industry. Marcel was a devout Catholic, a wonderful family man, and an extremely loving husband to Patricia. In his free time, he was an avid golfer. Marcel will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Daniel Catholic Church (7010 Valley Park Dr., Clarkston). Instate 10 AM. Family will receive friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy), with a rosary service at 6PM. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wyandotte, Mi. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com