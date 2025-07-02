Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Ladd, 90

Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Ladd of Clarkston; passed away on June 27, 2025 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband, James and her parents Douglas and Margaret McEvoy. Loving mother of Brian (Christine) Ladd and David (Laura) Ladd. Proud grandmother of Nicole, Nolan, Brendan, Ian, Thomas, Megan, and Madalyn.

Margaret graduated from Pontiac Central High School Class of 1953. She was a long-time resident of Clarkston and was a Dance Instructor for many years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors but most importantly, Margaret loved spending time with her family.

Private Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.