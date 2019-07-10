Marihuana ordinance

CITY OF CLARKSTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. __145____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE XI: BUSINESS REGULATIONS TO ADD CHAPTER 145 MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS OF THE code of ordinances of the city of the village of clarkston, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS AS DEFINED IN THE MICHIGAN REGULATION AND TAXATION OF MARIHUANA ACT, AND PRESCRIBE A PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS.

THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON ORDAINS:

Section 1.01 . Chapter 145 Marihauna Establishments shall be added to the Municipal Code of Ordinances of the City of the Village of Clarkston as follows: