Marijuana referendum

On Aug. 17, Clarkston City Council met for a special meeting to consider appealing an Aug. 16 court decision that would allow a referendum on the November 2022 ballot from the Clarkston Cares 2022 group authorizing two retail medical marijuana facilities in the city.

After a closed session for an attorney-client discussion, council returned to open session and voted unanimously to authorize the city attorney to immediately file an appeal before the ballots are printed.

More in an upcoming edition of the Clarkston News.