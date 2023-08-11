Marilyn Craft, 91

Marilyn Sue Craft, of Clarkston, passed away on Aug. 10, 2023, at the McFarlan Home at the age of 91.

Beloved mother of Karen (the late Ron) Crawford, Nancy (David) Gignac, and Steven (Karla) Craft, proud grandma of Derek (Ashleigh), Corey (Megan), Megan (Tom), Justine (Kevin), Marcus (Sarah), Alyssa (Neeko), Travis, and Kevin (Kristen), great-grandma of 13, sister of Dell Mortimore, and dear friend of many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Helen Mortimore, husband Ken, and brother Frederick Mortimore.

Marilyn was a founding member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Clarkston, where she volunteered in many capacities. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, sewing, and being a part of the Clarkston Community. Marilyn worked at Hallman’s Apothecary for over 10 years.

Visitation will be tomorrow, Aug. 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Pink Partee of Warwick Hills.

