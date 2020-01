Marilyn F. LYMAN

LYMAN, Marilyn F.; of Clarkston formerly of Clawson; passed away on January 13, 2020; age 94; preceded in death by husband George; mother of Claudia (Harvey) Sarkisian & George “Dave” Lyman; also survived by 2 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; preceded in death by sister Barbara Donovan. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com