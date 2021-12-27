Marilyn McMurray, 79

Marilyn Kay (Kraft) McMurray, of Davisburg, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at home surrounded by family on December 25, 2021 at the age of 79.

She was born on October 28, 1942.

Wife of James for 49 years, mother of Karen McMurray and Connie (Jeff) Schimp, grandmother of Cameron and Thomas, sister of Gary (Linda) Kraft and Steve (Dianne) Kraft, special aunt to Kelly Tracy, Erin Khoury, Laura Hutton and Michael Kraft. Also survived by her lifelong friends Mary Jo White and Judy Johnson.

Preceded in death by her parents Pius and Anne Kraft and siblings Leroy Kraft and Elaine Kraft.

Marilyn was a graduate of St. Michaels high school.

She did the books for the family business until her death.

When diagnosed with cancer, she made the decision to fight. She withstood three months of painful treatment, but the cancer was stronger than she was.

She found happiness in spending time with family, working in the yard, traveling to her home in Florida, and enjoying her many friends.

Marilyn had a quick, dry sense of humor. She always thought of others before herself and was a caregiver to many.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Inurnment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to Karmanos Cancer Center.

