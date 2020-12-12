Mario Rotondo, 88

Mario Rotondo, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020 at the age of 88.

Beloved husband of Marcy for over 60 years. Proud father of Dino S. (Karen Newman) and Tina Marie (Keith) Daigle, cherished grandpa of Ashleigh (Drew) Hollowell, Dino Julian-Mario (Erica) Rotondo, Corrina (Austin) Rotondo, Kylie Cohen, Dylan Cohen, Daneille (Caleb) Barr, Sydney Daigle, Marisa Daigle, and Adrianna Daigle, loving great-grandpa of Lyla, Adelaide, Rocciano, and Dean.

Preceded in death by his sister Lena Shurot.

Mario is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mario was incredibly honored to have served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was also proud of his membership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Mario was a devoted husband of 60 years, loving father, proud grandfather, and blessed great-grandfather. Family was his passion, and loving them was his gift. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Friends may visit Sunday, December 13 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with a final blessing prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral mass is Monday, December 14 at 11 a.m., St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Friends are welcome at church before mass, any time after 10:45 a.m.

Private entombment with committal prayers and full military honors to follow mass at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

