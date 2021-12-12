Marion Regentin, 92

Marion Ilene Regentin, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away at home on December 11, 2021 at the age of 92.

Preceded in death by her husband William.

Mother of Scott (Susan) Regentin, Michael (Jane) Regentin, and Beth (Brian) Adams, grandma “Teen-teen” of 16 (including their spouses), 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, sister of late Gerald Smades, late Margaret Vespie, late Patricia Vespie, Linda Shapiro, and the late Clifford Smades.

Marion was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Waterford and was a charter member of St Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.

She was very happy because she was very loved.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m. The family requests masks be worn. Funeral service is Friday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church of Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live on the church’s Facebook page (Peace Lutheran Church of Waterford). Interment at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Waterford or Interim Healthcare Hospice.

