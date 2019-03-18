MARJORIE A. ARSEN

ARSEN, MARJORIE A., “Margie” died Friday March 15, 2019 at age 92. Born in Grand Rapids, currently a resident of Clarkston, MI. She is survived by her beloved husband Donald Arsen recently celebrating 70 years of marriage; her loving children David (Maggie Levenstein), the late Dianne Arsen, John (Ellen Podeszwa) Arsen and Karen (Darren) Millman; dearest grandmother of Scott, Brian, Amy, Emily, Celia, Sam, Ava and Natalie; dear sister of Jean (Rex) Trotter, the late Jack (Julie) Lynch and the late Mary Lynch. Marjorie worked for the Waterford Schools for 22 years. She and special friend Janet Holm were the initial teachers opening the Stepanski Early Childhood Center for the Waterford School District. She played an active role in building an “outstanding Head Start” program. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor Degree and an elementary teaching certificate. She earned an “Early Childhood Specialist” degree from Oakland University. She also earned a Child Development Associate Credential. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau and Delta Kappa Gamma, where she received the “Woman of Distinction” Award. She enjoyed skiing and time spent with her children and grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Wednesday March 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Waterford Foundation for Public Education – Margie Arsen Early Childhood. Arrangements by COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com. WE WILL MISS THE LOVE AND GRACE OF OUR SWEET MARGIE!