Marjorie Campagna, 79

Marjorie Carroll Campagna, of Clarkston, passed away on October 20, 2021 at the age of 79.

She was born on December 29, 1941 in Detroit, daughter to the late Earl and Marjorie Moldenhauer (nee Hebert). Loving mother of Rod (Hollie) Campagna, Dean (Kim) Campagna, and Laura (Dave) Schultz, proud grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of two, sister of Rich (Jan) Moldenhauer and their families. She was preceded in death by husband of 58 wonderful years, Larry Campagna.

Marge spent several years as a dental assistant before starting her family. She dedicated herself to raising three kids and supporting them in all of their activities.

After raising a family, she enjoyed golfing, knitting and sewing, and was a dedicated Detroit Tigers fan. Her faith was important, and she participated in many church activities. She enjoyed spending countless hours with each of her 10 grandkids and two great-grandkids watching all of their sporting events and beach days.

She has put her “fingerprint” on so many people throughout her life with her compassion and sweet ways. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Church of the Resurrection, 6490 Clarkston Rd., Clarkston, MI in honor of Marjorie.