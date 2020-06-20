Marjorie Toombs, 95

Marjorie C. Toombs, of Mancelona, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 95.

Preceded in death by her husband Myron “Mike,” mother of Barbara (late Clarence “Bud”) Groner, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Toombs, David Toombs and Kevin Toombs.

Also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and sister of the late Marian Stretten.

Family services have been held.

Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to American Lung Association.

