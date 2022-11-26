Martha Moore, 67

Martha Ann “Marty” Moore, of Clarkston, passed away at home on November 23, 2022 at the age of 67.

Wife of Donald for 45 years.

Mother of Jason (Heather) Moore and Jenae (Mike Gotch) Moore. Preceded in death by her son Justin. Grandma of James, Haydn, Landon, Joey, and Lillie, daughter of Patricia (the late Ray) Stutzman, sister of the late Patti Rae Given, Alan (Debbie) Stutzman, Sondra Kamber, Ray (Judy) Stutzman II, and the late Jeffrey Stutzman.

Marty enjoyed gardening, crafting, canoeing, skiing, and ice skating.

At her request, private family services at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment at Davisburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute.

