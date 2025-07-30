Marveling in the meadows at Camp Wild

Campers at Clarkston Family Farm’s Camp Wild learn all about butterflies from Debbie “Miss Flutters” Jackson. Jackson gave campers caterpillars and later led the children in releasing Monarch butterflies in the Peacepole Garden. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

CLARKSTON — Kids experienced what it was like to be a bee and start as a caterpillar and transform into a Monarch butterfly during Marvelous Meadows at Camp Wild on July 23.

“Today you are VIPs – very important pollinators,” said Chelsea O’Brien, executive director of Clarkston Family Farm where the camp is held.

The campers rotated between three stations during the day. They learned about butterflies and received a caterpillar from Debbie “Miss Flutters” Jackson.

The second station was the making of a Monarch butterfly where the campers went through a life cycle of a caterpillar to a butterfly, then pretended to fly to Mexico for a siesta.

The last station was a bee relay race as they learned about bees, ran in a bee relay race where they collected clothespins and shook it off. They finished the station with a honey stick.

“They go to the flower and collect the nectar,” Counselor Elijah White explained. “Then, they go and put it in the hive and make honey. It looks like they are dancing. It’s called a waggle.”

“This is a really quality program,” said O’Brien. “Every year it builds and builds. Parents talk. They know not only is this going to be a really fun camp for their kids, but they are also learning and learning in a way that’s student directed, hands on and, I like to use the term, sneaky science. They really are being taught a lot of these concepts and learning objectives. Their language skills are improving. When you have curriculum being developed by teachers you are going to have a high quality and impactful program. The kids don’t even know they are having a rich curriculum because they are having so much fun doing the activities.”

Corena Bell, a long-time educator at Clarkston Community Schools, joined the fun this summer.

“I love to see a break of technology,” Bell shared. “They come in and they have a natural curiosity that inspires others to be curious. To notice things that maybe they didn’t notice before. I think about my grandchildren who are growing up in this world, and I am grateful that there are these opportunities that keep learning alive in different ways.”

“Instead of making it just a field trip, just a camp, just child care, this is a learning adventure,” O’Brien added. “This is so much more colorful and rich. It’s a delight for the senses. We are in this incredible space. They get to touch the animals, harvest their own vegetables, take home a caterpillar.”

The three hours ended with Jackson releasing butterflies in the Peacepole Garden and the campers collecting milkweed.

The kids also enjoyed a snack Counselor Reid Logan made. He took the potatoes the campers harvested the day prior and made potato chips for them.

“It’s pretty cool,” Logan said. “It turned from this rock looking plant into something they can get at any store.”

He added it’s so much fun teaching the kids.

“They really enjoy it,” he said.

O’Brien added an addition to this year’s camp is there are more animals.

“We are incorporating more and more of our animals,” O’Brien said, adding the newest additions are piglets who were two-weeks-old and just going into the orchard.

Each day at Camp Wild has a different theme and is about different ecosystems with the themes being Wonderful Wetlands, What’s Under Our Feet, Marvelous Meadows, Fantastic Forests and Getting Our Thumbs Green.

“Every year we keep things fresh,” said O’Brien. “I don’t want to be bored and we have so many returning campers we are always trying to modify things a little bit, keep things interesting, not just for our campers but for our counselors. Our farm continues to grow. Because our farm continues to grow and expand, we always have new things to offer. This year our program has shifted a little bit and we are incorporating farm yard fun every day. This is still a nature camp. We still focus on our five ecosystems, but we have added being able to see the little piglets. Incorporating more games and more farm animal fun every day.”

“It’s a nice mix of new and returning,” she added. “It’s not just Clarkston. We have kids from Oxford, Lake Orion and all over Southeastern Michigan. We have the space and have so many wonderful counselors.”

Last week, July 21-25, was the first of five sessions of Camp Wild held this year. All sessions are five days with the first two weeks held for three hours and the next two weeks are longer sessions. The final session is Camp Wild about Art. Each camp is geared towards children ages 6-to-12-years-old.

They also hold two sessions of Camp Sprout, for ages 3-to-6-years-old, at the beginning of the summer and a new edition – Camp Wild about Music.

Clarkston Family Farm hosts the Clarkston Monarch Butterfly Festival on Aug. 24, 4-7 p.m. Please register for the event on their website.

For more information and upcoming events at Clarkston Family Farm, visit www.clarkstonfamilyfarm.com.

See next week’s edition of the Clarkston News for more photos from Camp Wild.