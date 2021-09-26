Mary Adams, 95

Mary Adams, of Allendale, formerly of Au Gres, Grand Blanc, and Tawas, passed away on September 25, 2021 at the age of 95.

Wife of Dean for 48 years.

Mother of Michael (Nancy) Niedzwiecki, Steven (Sandra) Niedzwiecki, Anthony (Cheri) Niedzwiecki, and Robert (Kathleen) Niedzwiecki, stepmother of Kimberly (Mark) Meadows, David (Michelle) Adams, and Todd (Christine) Adams, grandma/“super grandma” of Jan (Jon), Julie, Joy, Derek (Shannon), Karen (Paul), Maxwell (Sarah), Jacob, Ashley, Maddie, Autumn (David), Zachary (Geordyn), Jacob, Lucas (Cecilia), Nicholas, Anna, and Aiden. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Maria Cucheran, siblings John Cucheran and Anna Bobel, stepson Dean Adams, and granddaughter Jill.

Mary loved spending time with her family and enjoyed hosting family/holiday gatherings. She retired as a secretary from Chrysler and was a charter member of Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.

Mary was an avid golfer and crocheter. She made blankets for every member of her family including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A labor of love!

She also enjoyed fishing, and spending time in woods with her “Hubby Bubby,” Dean.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to her church, Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.

Online guestbook wintfunerahome.com