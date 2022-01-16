Mary Ann Baker, 87

Mary Ann Baker, of Clarkston, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, passed away January 14, 2022 at the age of 87.

Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Warren.

Mother of Greg Baker, Jeff (Linda) Baker, Ann (Scott) Caron and infant daughter, the late Sandra, grandma of Cody (Kelsey) Caron, Ian (Samantha Hockey), and Evan Caron, great-grandma of Landon, sister of Chuck (Mary) Johnson, the late Floyd (the late Barbara) Stanton, and the late Norma (the late Leon) Seaman, daughter of the late Everett and the late Helen Johnson.

Mary Ann was a member of Clarkston United Methodist Church and attended the Independence Township Senior Center. She enjoyed meeting friends at the Clarkston Big Boy to play bingo and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.

Mary Ann was a homemaker, an Avon representative and had worked at Pontiac Motors.

Mary Ann had a sweet tooth, with a particular fondness for fast food, candy bars and donuts.

She especially enjoyed spending time with family at the cabin on Secord Lake.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Jan 21 from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Family graveside services at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

