Mary Ann Heil (Patelczik) of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Clarkston and Milford, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at age 76; preceded in death by her husband Frederick; beloved mother of Mark Heil of West Haven, CT, Michael Heil of Greensboro, Darren (Khaliunaa Jamsran) Heil of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; grandmother of Emma Jane, Alexander Bilegt, George Tuguldur, and Kate Oyu.

Mary Ann was an intelligent and vivacious woman, who was a graduate and a lifelong fan of Michigan State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in home economics with minors in education and child development. She proudly wore her green and white colors of her alma mater whenever she could and hardly missed a game. She’d often remark about those wonderful years living on campus with the love of her life, Frederick. After the birth of her three children, the family was struck by tragedy, and she’d lost her husband. Armed with her degree, strong will and selfless determination, she was well equipped as she embarked on a role as a single mother, and was quoted as saying “when something happens, you have to sink or swim, and I’m not a sinker.” This began the team of four… Mary Ann and her children, a lifelong unbreakable bond. She was her children’s greatest advocate and always encouraged their intelligence and passions, and all three went on to earn college degrees at her beloved Michigan State. She would say that she was most proud of their compassion, tolerance, and kindness. Her greatest treasures were her four grandchildren, and she cherished the role of Grandmother.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to the education and health of children. She served in leadership roles, including President, of Clarkston Co-op Nursery School. She was a frequent parent volunteer and active in the PTO at Clarkston Elementary School. Professionally, she worked as a teacher at Creative Co-op Nursery School, and as a medical assistant for 30 years with the pediatric practice of Dr. Irving Kernis, and followed him to Clarkston Medical Group. There, she counseled and helped treat patients with learning disabilities and ADHD. She truly loved all of “her kids” at the practice.

Mary Ann would never hang up the phone or said good bye without an “I love you.” Her life had a true silver lining, and she lived with a smile on her face, even in times of pain. She was a true friend to all, connected with people everywhere she traveled, and truly was interested in hearing their story. An avid reader, culture seeker, and foodie, Mary Ann was a true global citizen. She was a champion of the underdog, advocate for human rights, and lifelong learner. Her magical spirit will live on with all who had the privilege to know her.

Arrangements for a memorial service and will be planned in the Clarkston area at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to UNICEF or the National Center for Learning Disabilities.