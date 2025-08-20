Mary Barbara Goforth, 66

Mary Barbara Goforth; of Clarkston; born December 11, 1958 in St Clair Shores to Joseph and Nancy Pizik; passed away on August 15, 2025 at the age of 66; Wife and friend of Louis “Lou” for over 38 years; Mother of Lisa Reed and the late Jamie Reed; Grandma of Corey Reed; Sister of Christine (David) Kucera and Nancy (Don) Laing; Aunt of Joey, Kelly, Shawn, Janelle, Jennifer, Dennis, Anna and Cindy; Preceded in death by her daughter Jamie, parents, nephew Rick and brothers Joseph (Libby) & Michael; Mary enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements as gifts for family and friends. Many memories were made on trips to visit family in Florida. She enjoyed playing Keno and getting together with girlfriends to play Poker. Mary will be remembered as a caregiver; she was always taking care of others.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday August 30 at 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan.