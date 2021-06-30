Mary Cady, 85

Mary Josephine Cady, of Clarkston, formerly of Ferndale, Royal Oak and Brown City, passed away at home on June 26, 2021 at the age of 85.

Preceded by her husband Frederick of 58 years.

Mother of Cathryn (Randall) Fall, David (Candace) Cady, Laura (Mark) Weirick, Elizabeth (Matthew) Kempf and Gordon (Angela) Cady. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister of Rodney Ernest Weston, and the late Barbara Weston Gute.

Mary was born to Ernest and Josephine (Beens) Weston on November 25, 1935. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Ferndale in 1953. After high school, Mary Jo was a homemaker and mother before going to work as a secretary for Almont Community Schools where she served for 30 years.

Mary Jo enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in National City on Indian Lake. Mary Jo was known for her baking, gift giving, entertaining, and hosting holidays at her family home.

She will be remembered for her love of family, volunteer work with newborns at Beaumont Hospital, competitive spirit, and sense of style.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8 at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston from 4-8 p.m. Graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron will be July 9 at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to MJC Memorial Fund, c/o Orchard Primary, Almont Community Schools, 4664 Kidder Road, Almont, MI 48003.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.