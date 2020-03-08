Mary E. RUNYAN

RUNYAN, Mary E. (nee McClellan); of Clarkston; passed away peacefully at home March 5, 2020; age 77; loving wife of the late Jerry for 53 years; mother of Kelley (the late Brian) Miller, Tom (Nancy) Runyan, Kathy (Spencer) Teran; grandma of Larry (Jessica) Bastien, Tony (Libby) Cameron, Miranda Jade Hayduk, Angela Cameron and Kyle (Miranda) Teran; granny-great of Wyatt Bastien and Ryleigh Cameron; sister of Deborah (Bill) Waite; preceded in death by her siblings Donald (Gene), Michael, Frances and Neil McClellan, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her loving furry companion Coco. Mary cherished spending time with her family and was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Monday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday 10:30 a.m. with visiting starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com