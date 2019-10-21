Mary Elizabeth McGEOGH

McGEOGH, Mary Elizabeth; of Clarkston; passed away on October 19, 2019; age 72; wife/college sweetheart of Frank for 50 years; mother of Gordy McGeogh, Marty (Jessie) McGeogh, Brian (Vanessa) McGeogh & Megan (Eric) Briggson; grandma of Alex, Henry & Anna; sister of Bob (Jayne) Reinhard; sister in law of Mary (Dick) Cusick, Dottie (late Bob) Bridges, Carol (Jim) McKinney & Jim McGeogh; preceded in death by her parents Paul & Marie Reinhard and her siblings: Paul Reinhard and Carol Lamb. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a beautiful life as a stay at home mom raising her four children. Mary volunteered with SCAMP and had worked part time as a paraprofessional at Sashabaw Middle School, Clarkston. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday October 24th from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Memorial Service Friday, October 25th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Graveside service Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SCAMP. Please leave a condolence or memory on her online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com