Mary Elizabeth Weeks, 95

Mary Elizabeth Weeks; Mary was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Glidden, WI. Mary entered her eternal reward on Aug. 17, 2025, in Grand Blanc, MI; at age 95.

Preceded in death by Roger, her beloved husband of 70 years. Loving mother of Judy Miracle, (Jerry Burkett) Dingena Prosser, Cynthia (Jeff) Buffmyer and Patricia Anderson. Proud grandma of Jeanette, Julie, Christine, Keith, Anne, Doug, Gena, Theresa, Andrew, Rebecca, John, Sarah, Angela, Chelsea, Andy, Veronica, Blaise, Gabriel, Regina, Christophe, and Grace. Great grandma of 21 with one on the way, and sister to Tony Killinger. Mary was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Glenn Miracle, Charles Prosseer, and Roger Anderson Jr., four grandsons, Brian Miracle, PFC Joseph Miracle, William Anderson, and Jamie Wimsatt, her parents Joseph and Dingena Killinger, and siblings, Ted, Ken, and Bernie Killinger.

Mary was an amazing party and event planner throughout her life. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church for over 70 years, where she volunteered in a variety of ways. Mary and Roger enjoyed traveling, which led them to spending 24 years living in Mesa, AZ. Mary was a no-nonsense kind of woman, who made lifelong friends wherever she went.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, August 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St Vincent DePaul Society. Please visit our online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.