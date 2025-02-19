Mary Ellen Rood, 78

Mary Ellen Rood; of Clarkston; age 78; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 14, 2025; Loved by her partner Robert Cordaro; Caring mother of Shelly (Bob) Robertson and Eric (Nickie) Rood; Grandmother of Chance (Julia) Robertson, Kendall Robertson, Casey Robertson, Finola Rood, and Dahlia Rood; sister of the Late Bev Gault and the Late Lynn Sullivan; preceded in death by her sisters and her parents Walter and Wanda Malaski.

Mary Ellen was an avid reader. She would bring her books with her on cruises that she loved to travel on. As the owner of a travel agency, she loved to travel the world. She enjoyed gardening and her favorite holiday was Christmas. But most importantly, she loved her family. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Visitation will be held for Mary Ellen on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

