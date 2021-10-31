Mary Ives, 88

Mary “Jane” Ives (See), of White Lake, passed away on October 30, 2021 at the age of 88.

Mother of Steve See, Bill See, and Paul (Leah) See, like a mother to Lori (John Matas) Welch, grandma of Alyssa See, sister of Ellen (late Doug) Labadie, Cecilia (Don) See, Madonna Putch, and Lynn Richter, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Linda Goldsworthy.

Preceded in death by brothers Bob and Jim Morrison.

Jane retired from General Motors as an administrative assistant.

She enjoyed world traveling, gardening, crafting, and watching birds.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, November 5 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Saturday, November 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to American Red Cross.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.