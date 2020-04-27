Mary Josephine Meyers, 90

MEYERS, Mary Josephine; of Waterford; age 90; passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020 while being surrounded by her husband, son and daughters after being with hospice for a short time.

Wife of Clifford; Mother of Deborah (Mark) Snyder, Thomas (Marilyn) Meyers, Kay (Douglas) Beck, Kristin (Terry) Milliken and Mary Beth (Patrick) Seger; Grandma of Stephanie (Adam) Green, Matthew Snyder, Nicholas Meyers, Kelsey (Dustin) Voss, Aaron (Talia) Beck, Phillip Beck, Kaitlin Milliken, Ryan Milliken, Madison Milliken, Benjamin Bullen, Sarah Bullen & Samual Bullen; Great Grandma of Riley, Colin, Emma Jo, Keira & Amelia.

Mary was Born July 4th, 1929 in Giltner, Nebraska and since that day she has loved to read and be around her family and friends. Mary was thorough and driven her whole wonderful life. She remembered everything. She would catalog all the birthdays, names, dates, neighbors, friends, spouses, children, aspirations, and anniversaries of everyone she knew or met. She saved thousands of pictures, cards, school programs, dance recitals and drawings from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never wanted to miss anything. She cherished every moment with whoever she was with and sometimes (many) it was on a long-distance phone call. The ones she met and knew always looked forward to their time together.

Besides enjoying time on her back porch or cabin in Rose City, Michigan. Mary loved her family and every minute together. Due to the national health crisis, private services will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Please leave a memory or condolence on Mary’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.