Mary Lou Giles, 94

Mary Lou Giles, of Houghton Lake, formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away October 24, 2021 at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by husband William “Bill.”

Mother of William (Shelley Toombs) Giles Jr., Suzanne (Michael) McCarrey, and Wayne Giles, grandma of Keri (Eric) Williams, Kristy Giles, Brendan (Deanna Brinker) McCarrey, and Rory (Christina Reinhardt) McCarrey, great-grandma of Alex, Evan, Layla, Laken, Sailor, Ellis, Brayden, and Alaina.

Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, and gardening. She was talented with embroidery and liked to fish.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, October 29 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service is October 30 at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

