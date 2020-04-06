Mary Lou Schell, 87

Oxford, MI.
Mary Lou was born in Saginaw, MI to Wilford and Isabelle Parker; was the
mother of Mark (Cindy McDougall) Schell, Neil (Melissa) Schell and Scott
(Janet) Schell; grandma of Stephen (Torey) Schell, David (Claire) Schell
and Michael Schell; sister of George (late Nancy) Parker and Gerry
(Phyllis) Parker. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (late
Donald) Dell and former spouse Jack Schell.
Mary Lou attended U of M and earned her RN at St. Joseph Mercy School
of Nursing, Ann Arbor. She went on to become Director of Quality
Assurance at Crittenton Hospital. She was a member of St. Trinity
Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to
St. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, MI.
Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston
