Mary Lou Schell, 87, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 in

Oxford, MI.

Mary Lou was born in Saginaw, MI to Wilford and Isabelle Parker; was the

mother of Mark (Cindy McDougall) Schell, Neil (Melissa) Schell and Scott

(Janet) Schell; grandma of Stephen (Torey) Schell, David (Claire) Schell

and Michael Schell; sister of George (late Nancy) Parker and Gerry

(Phyllis) Parker. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (late

Donald) Dell and former spouse Jack Schell.

Mary Lou attended U of M and earned her RN at St. Joseph Mercy School

of Nursing, Ann Arbor. She went on to become Director of Quality

Assurance at Crittenton Hospital. She was a member of St. Trinity

Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to

St. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, MI.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston