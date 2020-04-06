Mary Lou Schell, 87

Mary Lou Schell, 87, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 in
Oxford, MI.
Mary Lou was born in Saginaw, MI to Wilford and Isabelle Parker; was the
mother of Mark (Cindy McDougall) Schell, Neil (Melissa) Schell and Scott
(Janet) Schell; grandma of Stephen (Torey) Schell, David (Claire) Schell
and Michael Schell; sister of George (late Nancy) Parker and Gerry
(Phyllis) Parker. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (late
Donald) Dell and former spouse Jack Schell.
Mary Lou attended U of M and earned her RN at St. Joseph Mercy School
of Nursing, Ann Arbor. She went on to become Director of Quality
Assurance at Crittenton Hospital. She was a member of St. Trinity
Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to
St. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, MI.
Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston
Please leave a memory or condolence on Mary Lou’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

