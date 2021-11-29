Mary Peterson, 63

Mary Ann Peterson, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home on November 22, 2021 at the age of 63.

Preceded in death by her husband Alan, her nephew Robbie Judge, and her parents Hrand “Moose” and Helen Sakalian.

Mother of Bill (Kara) Herzfeld, stepmother of John Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Heidi (Dave) Driscol, grandma of Blake, Alec, and Claire Driscol, sister of Harold (Michele) Sakalian, Jackie (John “J.J.”) Judge, Joseph Sakalian, Philip (Kelly) Sakalian, Marty (Lori) Sakalian, Leo (Angie) Sakalian, and Sandy (John) Mulvihill.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary was instrumental in running the daily office administration of the family road construction company for the past 30 years, Great Lakes Contracting Solutions. She loved to spend time reading, cooking and socializing with her large family and close friends.

Friends may visit at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford, on Tuesday, November 30 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Private interment All Saints Cemetery to follow at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Center, 16195 West Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfunerahome.com.