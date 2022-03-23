Mat county title for middle school wrestlers

Grapplers finished in top the spot out of 19 teams at the Oakland County Middle School Championship at Lake Orion High School, March 12.

Clarkston Unified, with wrestlers in sixth through eighth grade from Sashabaw Middle School and Clarkston Junior High School, finished with 342 points to take first place.

The team had eight finish in first place out of the 20 weight classes which included Jay Wilson, Noah Vogt , Ayden Mutter, Mack Moscovic, Tyler Le, Nate Carter, Trey Setter and Chase Olson.

Wilson finished in first place in the 75-pound weight class with wins over Landon Goodman from Avondale Middle School with a fall; and Chase Foltz from Oxford Middle School, 4-2.

Vogt finished in first place in the 80-pound weight class with falls over Jonathon Schwarz from West Bloomfield Unified; Brendan Barns from Waterford Unified; and Levi Findling from Derby Middle School.

Mutter finished in first place in the 100-pound weight class with wins over Billy Tolbert from Muir Middle School with a fall; Bryan Valentin from West Bloomfield Unified with a fall; and Landon Johnson from Oxford Middle School, 8-4.

Moscovic finished in first place in the 105-pound weight class with falls over Cameron Dawood from Van Hoosen Middle School; Keegan Miner from Oxford Middle School; and Gael Cruz from Rochester West Middle School.

Le finished in first place in the 115-pound weight class with falls over Brek Reilley from Hart Middle School; Conrad Swanson from Derby Middle School; and Sam Beach from Van Hoosen Middle School.

Carter finished in first place in the 120-pound weight class with falls over Christian Steffens from Van Hoosen Middle School; Lawson Kane from Clifford Smart Middle School; and Noah Baldwin from Derby Middle School.

Setter finished in first place in the 140-pound weight class with falls over Max Vostryakov from Van Hoosen Middle School; Nolan Freytag from Oxford Middle School; and Quinton Bury from Hart Middle School.

Olson finished in first place in the 152-pound weight class with falls over Joel Evans from West Bloomfield Unified; Luke Dubey from Hart Middle School; and Luke Krawczyk from Oxford Middle School.

Six wrestlers finished in third place including Gavin Culloty, Connor Berden, Bryce Pass, Paisley Denault, Marco Marino and Tyson Pass.

Culloty finished in third place in the 85-pound weight class with falls over Owen Bentley from Hart Middle School; Travis Hoensheid from Lake Orion Unified; and Hunter DeGrand from West Bloomfield Unified.

Berden finished in third place in the 90-pound weight class with wins over Ben Barkham from Hart Middle School with a fall; Carson Acree from West Bloomfield Unified with a fall; and Landon Kane from Clifford Smart Middle School, 9-4.

Pass finished in third place in the 110-pound weight class with falls over Xavier Limon from Lake Orion Unified; Kyle Purdon from Waterford Unified; Casey Goetz from Derby Middle School; and a technical fall over Limon.

Denault finished in third place in the 125-pound weight class with falls over Connor Stokes from Oxford Middle School; Carter Owens from Muir Middle School; and Caiden McKenzie from Oak Valley Middle School.

Marino finished in third place in the 130-pound weight class with wins over Romina McGuire from Rochester West Middle School with a fall; Owen Smith from Reuther Middle School, 8-1; and Finn McDevitt from Oxford Middle School.

Scott finished in third place in the 145-pound weight class with falls over Ben Keusch from Lake Orion Unified; Will Edie-Sabuda from Muir Middle School; David Davis from Hart Middle School; and Jacob Stern from Waterford Unified.

Austin Walker finished in fourth place in the 160-pound weight class with wins over Ben Swisher from Derby Middle School with a fall; and Laden Gaeth from Waterford Unified in a sudden victory, 5-3.

The Oakland County Middle School Championship has been cancelled the last two years due to COVID. Wrestlers usually have three years and opportunities to make the team and compete. For eighth graders it was their first and last year to be a part of the middle school team.

The Oakland County Championship team is Conner Berden, Nate Carter, Nico Cortes, Gavin Culloty, Paisley DeNault, Jayce Lafferty, Tyler Le, Marco Marino, Brady Morrow, Ayden Mutter, Mack Moscovic, Ayden Mutter, Chase Olson, Bryce Pass, Tyson Scott, Trey Setter, Liam Sutherland, Gavin Trammel, Noah Vogt, Austin Walker and Jay Wilson.

The top 10 teams included Oxford Middle School in second place with 317.5 points; Van Hoosen Middle School, third, 217.5; Lake Orion Unified, 138.5; White Lake Middle School, fifth, 135; Oak Valley Middle School, sixth, 122.5; Waterford Unified, seventh, 116.5; West Bloomfield Unified, eighth, 86.5; and Derby Middle School and Rochester West Middle School tied for ninth, 75.

— Wendi Reardon Price