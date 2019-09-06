Matthew F. GROVES JR.

GROVES JR., Matthew F.; of Brandon Township; entered eternal life on August 16, 2019; age 78; husband of Marlene for 46 years; father of Sherry (Rick) Hensley, Donald Sanford, Christine Groves, Kimberly (Bob) Wendt & Heather (Scott) Lozen; grandpa of Ashley (Roman), Robert, Matthew, Rocky, Derek, Kelly, Zak, Tony & Brandon; also survived by 7 great grandchildren; brother of Alma (Roger) Boloki and Theodor Groves; preceded in death by his daughters Vickey Carrillo and Mary Groves and by his brother Fredrick Groves. Matt retired from General Motors as Supervision Committee Man for the Milford Proving Grounds. He led many people to salvation as a strong Christian prayer warrior and served as a chaplain at jails and nursing homes. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment was at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Word for the World for missionaries, P. O. Box 849, Rossville, GA 30741-0849. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com