May office hours for Schroeder

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder today invited people in the community to participate in her upcoming office hours.

Schroeder will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 17, at the pavilion at Clintonwood Park, located at 6000 Clarkston Road.

“After hosting virtual office hours over the past few months, I am looking forward to connecting with my constituents in-person, in a safe outdoor setting, to hear their thoughts and concerns,” said Schroeder. “I encourage anyone who has questions about my work in the district and state capital to join us on May 17.”

Schroeder represents Michigan’s 43rd House District, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.

Please feel free to reach out to the office with any questions you may have, by calling 517-373-0615 or emailing AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov.