Maybee Road resurfacing starts this week

Maybee Road, from Dixie Highway to Clintonville Road, will be resurfaced, starting this week.

Maybee will remain open to traffic, though there will be lane closures with traffic directed by flaggers. Motorists should expect delays.

Additionally, Dixie traffic will be prohibited from turning onto eastbound Maybee during the work. Westbound Maybee traffic will be able to turn onto Dixie during the work.

The resurfacing work should be completed by late July.